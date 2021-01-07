Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by BWS Financial to “Neutral”

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

