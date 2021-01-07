Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shift Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850. Company insiders own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

