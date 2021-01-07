Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

SCVL opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

