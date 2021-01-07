Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.36

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and traded as high as $58.00. Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 122,865 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £28.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

