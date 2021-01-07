Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,057.27.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,087.31 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,782.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.