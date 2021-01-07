SIBCoin Market Cap Reaches $492,396.62 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $492,396.62 and approximately $1,448.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.00 or 0.03188109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00442655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.01183909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00390780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00188076 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011183 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,902,401 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

