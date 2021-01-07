Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE SMT opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$664.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.64. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.