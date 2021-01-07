SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.61 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $589.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

