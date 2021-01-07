Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

