Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 7.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 1,111,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,204,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

