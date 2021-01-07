Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 7,472 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

