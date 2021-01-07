SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

