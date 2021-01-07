Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,213 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 33.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 70,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13,747.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 80,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 507,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

