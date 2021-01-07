Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 704,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305,381. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

