Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 176.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 287.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.56. 30,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,338. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.