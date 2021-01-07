Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,680 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,253,609. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

