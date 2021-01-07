Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.