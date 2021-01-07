Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.70. 14,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.