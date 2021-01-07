Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. 1,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.