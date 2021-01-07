Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.98

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 1936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.