Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Reaches $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

