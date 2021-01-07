Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 64,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$13.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

