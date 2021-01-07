SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $163.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

