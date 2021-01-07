Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.63

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.63 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 274506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$779.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0501506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

