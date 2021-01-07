SkyWest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of SKYW opened at $41.29 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

