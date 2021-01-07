SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 20.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded up 20.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.64. 13,587,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,633,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.