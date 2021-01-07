Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.25 (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 626.95. The stock has a market cap of £827.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

