Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. 188,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,793. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

