Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smiths Group stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

