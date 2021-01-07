Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.00

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $26.40. Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.13. The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

