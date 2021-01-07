Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.80

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 220046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

