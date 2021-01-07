Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 7.7%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.01. 2,439,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,077,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.