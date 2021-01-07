Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,525.00

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and last traded at GBX 1,510.45 ($19.73), with a volume of 167302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,241.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 24.20 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

About Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

