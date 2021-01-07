SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $6.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00443385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.