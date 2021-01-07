Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Up 1.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.30. 46,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 36,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLSSF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34.

About Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

