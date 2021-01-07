SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWI. Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,659.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 251,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

