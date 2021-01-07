Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

SLDB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

