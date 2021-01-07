Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) rose 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,727,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,037,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The company has a market cap of $512.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

