South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 783.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 27,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 60.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SJI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

