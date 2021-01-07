South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 113.4%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shares rose 113.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 115,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 56,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

