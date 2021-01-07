South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

