Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s share price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 401,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 226,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

SPKE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $370.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

