Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 5,888 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

