SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPTN. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.