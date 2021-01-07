SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ZCAN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $65.53.

