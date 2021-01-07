SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Up 6.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $62.82. Approximately 16,032,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,393,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

