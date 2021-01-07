SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.07

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 267207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

