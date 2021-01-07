Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits One Day Volume of $19.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $929,855.97 and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

