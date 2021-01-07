Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE SR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,888. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

