Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $23.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $46,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,470,066.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 554,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.